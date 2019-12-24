Justin Bieber announces 2020 tour with a stop in the capital city

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — According to Pop sensation Justin Beiber’s website,justinbiebermusic.com the singer is not only getting ready to release new music at the start of a new year, but he is expected to have a tour as well that will be making a stop here in Columbia, South Carolina.

According to bieber’s website, the artist is slated to release his first new single entitled ‘Yummy’ January 3rd, 2020 with a tour stop at Colonial Life Arena shortly thereafter.

The website, bandsintown.com also confirmed the singer’s visit to the Palmetto state in the coming year, but did not give detailed information on how soon you’ll be able to get your hands on tickets. What we have learned is that he will be in Columbia this Summer, Monday July 27th, 2020 at CLA. Doors are expected to open at 7:30PM.

