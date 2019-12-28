Colorado State quarterback announces transfer to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The quarterback room for the Gamecocks in 2020 just got a little more interesting.

Colorado State quarterback Collin Hill announced on his twitter account Saturday night that he would be transferring to South Carolina next season.

Excited for my next chapter! pic.twitter.com/1qrnRIHuYI — Collin Hill (@collinhill15) December 28, 2019

The redshirt junior announced his decision to transfer on Dec. 19, and is following his former head coach Mike Bobo, who recently became the next offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Hill is a native of Moore, S.C. and graduated from Dorman High School. He appeared in three games for the Rams in 2019, throwing for 840 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.