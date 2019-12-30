Former Gamecock Fry inks deal with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After not playing in the NFL for all of 2019, former Gamecock kicker Elliott Fry finally has a professional home for 2020.

The former South Carolina great announced on his Twitter today that he would be a Carolina Panther in 2020. He signed a future reserve deal, meaning he’ll be on the Panthers roster to start next season.

Back home in Carolina! Officially a Panther #keeppounding pic.twitter.com/HszTyw14r7 — Elliott Fry (@elliott_fry22) December 30, 2019

This comes just a few weeks after Fry was selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL’s inaugural draft. He started 2019 on the Chicago Bears roster, but was cut during the preseason.

Fry left South Carolina in 2016 as the all-time leading scorer in Gamecock history with 359 career points. He’s second all-time in program history with 66 field goals made and an 88-percent field goal percentage.