WATCH: Dawn Staley, LeLe Grissett break down SEC opener against No. 13 Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If the non-conference schedule was a test for the South Carolina women’s basketball team, it’s safe to say the Gamecocks — and specifically the freshmen — passed with flying colors.

The team wrapped up 2019 on a six-game winning streak and is bringing a 12-1 record into the Southeastern Conference opener against No. 13 Kentucky tomorrow. Opening up conference play against a top-15 opponent is another big challenge for the freshmen on this team, but one that head coach Dawn Staley feels they’re more than prepared for.

Click the video above to see coach Staley and LeLe Grissett discuss South Carolina’s matchup against Kentucky.