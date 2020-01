Two suspects wanted for using stolen card multiple times in Lexington

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Police say both suspects used the stolen card at multiple businesses like Target.



LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say two people are wanted for multiple incidents of credit card fraud.

Authorities say the suspects used a stolen credit card at multiple businesses.

According to investigators, they used the victim’s card at Target, Chick-fil-A and Momma Rabbit’s.

If you know who they are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.