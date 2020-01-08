Man denied bond for fatal shooting of Florence Airport officer

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Florence County officials say the man charged with shooting and killing a Florence Airport officer has been denied bond.

Authorities say James Bell, 37, was denied in court on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Bell is charged with murder for the death of Officer Jackson Winkeler, 26.

Florence County deputies says Bell shot Winkeler during a traffic stop at the Florence Regional Airport on Sunday morning.

(Courtesy: Officer Down Memorial Page) Officer Jackson Winkeler

(Courtesy: FCDC) James Bell



Governor Henry McMaster says flags will be at half-staff Thursday in honor of Winkeler.

Authorities say visitation will be at Pyerian Baptist Church from 6 to 8 tonight.

His public funeral will be at the Florence Center, starting at 11 a.m. this Thursday.