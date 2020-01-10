COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will release the 2019 Human Trafficking Annual Report at the State House this morning.

The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. with remarks from South Carolina’s First Lady Peggy McMaster.

Wilson says the report focuses on the statewide efforts to prevent and prosecute these crimes, along with protecting the victims.

The report also details the approach the State Task Force is actively taking to combat human trafficking including goals for 2020.

It also shows information about national and state partnerships, and data from the National Hotline including the top five counties and trends we are seeing in the Palmetto State.

Stay with ABC Columbia for coverage of the press conference on air and online.