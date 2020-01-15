Police: SUV sought in hit and run

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police are searching for a car they believe was involved in a recent hit and run.

Investigators say a a white or light-colored newer model, mid-size SUV hit a man who was walking on West Beltline Blvd. just before midnight on January, 9th.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information on this incident or know where the SUV is call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.