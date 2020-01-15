Press conference on heartbeat bill at State House today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Pro-life community members will hold a press conference at the State House today to announce their support for the Senate to pass the heartbeat bill.

Governor Henry McMaster will join members of numerous crisis pregnancy centers, SC Citizens for Life, and more for the presser at noon.

Lawmakers say the bill would make almost all abortions illegal in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Opponents of the bill like Planned Parenthood say the proposed legislation violates women’s rights.

South Carolina is one of several states filing legislation to ban abortions.

Senators now have to vote on the bill.

