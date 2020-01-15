Christmas party shooting ruled self defense

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Lexington say a deadly shooting outside a Christmas party was in self defense.

Investigators say on December 20th Wesley Warren-Camp was shot and killed outside of the party on Gantt St. during a fight.

Police say Warren-Camp and his father were assaulting a man when that man was then able to grab a gun from his truck and fire the fatal shot.

Authorities say no charges will be filed in the death.

Investigators say Warren-Camp’s father William Camp is charged with assault and battery.

According to police the man he and his son attacked suffered a cracked orbital bone and had several lacerations on his face and body.