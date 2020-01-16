Drug investigation lands Lexington teen behind bars

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington police say a month long drug investigation has led to the arrest of 18 year old Arden Blaize Breazeale, accused of selling drugs to an undercover informant on several occasions.

Authorities say they began their investigation after complaints about drug activity along Belhaven Lane located in the Martin’s Grove neighborhood just off of Park Road. Authorities say after making several controlled purchases over a month, investigators obtained a search warrant for the home.

Inside investigators say they found found around five pounds of

marijuana in his bedroom along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Two other people also inside the home at the time of that search were charged as well.25 year old James Marshall, and 62 year old Sarah Haner were both given citations for Simple Possession of Marijuana, Haner faced additional charge for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Arden Breazeale is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center where he has been charged with two counts of Distribution of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute

Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.