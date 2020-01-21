Lawmakers release plan to reform healthcare in South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina lawmakers released their plan to reform the states healthcare system.

Under the healthcare freedom agenda, individuals would pay a monthly fee for unlimited access to their physician, repeal certificate of need laws and allow patients to essentially shop for services at a low cost and convenient location to them.

Leaders say the agenda includes reforms they say will lower costs and increase access to health care for South Carolinians.

Legislation in support of the agenda was introduced last week.