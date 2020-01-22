Lexington deputies arrest woman accused of trafficking meth in Gaston

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they’ve arrested a woman accused of trafficking meth in Gaston.

According to arrest warrants, Jennifer Davis, 46, is charged with trafficking meth and possessing a firearm during a violent crime.

Investigators say on Monday, they were working with U.S. Marshals to find Davis, who was wanted on a federal probation violation.

According to deputies, they found her on Victor Road in Gaston with a glass pipe, multiple pills, around 80 grams of meth and a handgun.

Officials say she’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.