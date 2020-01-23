Three Midlands schools named 2020 ‘Palmetto Finest Awards’ finalists

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Congratulations are in order for three Midlands schools.

White Knoll Elementary school in Lexington School District One, Batesburg-Leesville High school in Lexington School District Three and Dutch Fork High school in Lexington-Richland school District Five have all been named among the seven finalists for the 2020 ‘Palmetto’s Finest Awards’.

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators say the selections come after extensive evaluations by a committee of educators and previous ‘Palmetto’s Finest’ winners. Good luck to all of the area schools nominated.

The winner will be announced on March 24th.