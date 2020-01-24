Columbia Fire Department welcomes 20 new recruits

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s official! Meet the 20 newest men and women now confirmed firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department.

Thursday night, Columbia Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins officially confirmed the graduates as members of the 2019-02 CRFD Recruit Class.

Each of the 20 recruits were badged by Chief Jenkins during the ceremony that was held on the South Carolina Fire Academy campus in front of a packed audience full of family members and friends.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins released a statement in reference to the graduation saying,

“This was a moment that I look forward to with each and every recruit class that completes our 18-week academy,” Chief Jenkins said, “Each of these new firefighters has demonstrated that they have a true desire to serve and protect the public. The badges they have earned today will now be a permanent reminder of the strong conviction they’ve shown during their training. I look forward to seeing them grow into their professions as they begin service with our department.”

The new recruits will gear up for their first shifts this Saturday.