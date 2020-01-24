Former Gamecock assistant coach joins Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Today the University of Mississippi announced the hiring of Deke Adams as the Rebels’ new defensive line coach.

Adams spent last season as the defensive line coach at Mississippi State, and worked in the same capacity at South Carolina from 2013-2015.

With the Gamecocks, Adams worked with Jadaveon Clowney — the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft — and Kelcy Quarles, who was an All-SEC and All-American selection along with Clowney.

After leaving South Carolina at the end of 2015, Adams joined the staff at East Carolina State and served as the defensive line coach for the Pirates for two seasons, then he joined the staff at North Carolina for 2017 and 2018.