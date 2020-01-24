Law enforcement officers are honored with given the Medal of Valor

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— Law Enforcement officers from across out state were honored here in Columbia.

Captian Chris Duke, Master Deputy Ryan MacAdams and K-9 Deputy

Richard Hazel from the Richland County Sheriff Office were all honored with a Medal of Valor

that annually recognizes deputies for risking their lives in the line of duty.

Eight officers from Florence were also honored for a October 2018 shooting. Deputy Farrah Turner and officer Terrence Carraway were honored posthumously.

Every year the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Medal of Valor award is presented to law enforcement officers who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty.