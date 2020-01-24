Man accused of sending images of sex with teen, nude photos to undercover deputy

Orangeburg,SC (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 57 year old David Lambert, accused of Solicitation of a Minor, and Unlawful Dissemination of Obscene Material to a person under the age of 18.

According to authorities, they were helping the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in an undercover online chat operation from August to November of 2019. When RCSD concluded their investigation, Orangeburg deputies continued.

Officials say Lambert popped up on their radar when he began communicating with a deputy investigators say he was under the impression was a 14 year old girl.

Authorities say during his communication with the deputy over an online social media instant messenger, Lambert sent obscene messages of having sex with an underage teenager as well a nude photos of himself. Investigators say they were able to identify Lambert as the person who sent the images mostly from the photos he sent during the chat

Bond for Lambert has been set at $15 thousand dollars.