Dawn Staley shares memories, thoughts on Kobe Bryant’s passing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today Dawn Staley addressed the media, and shared her thoughts on the impact of Kobe Bryant and the legacy he leaves behind in the wake of his tragic death.

Both Staley and Bryant are natives of Philadelphia, and they crossed paths multiple times as key members of the basketball community in the city.

