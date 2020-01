Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A 17 year old student is charged with assault after deputies say she punched a teacher.

Investigators say it happened Wednesday at 12:30 after the teacher escorted the student in the hallway to have a conversation about her cursing in the classroom.

Deputies say the punch caused redness and swelling to the teacher’s eye and jaw.

The student was charged and released to her parents.