Residents warm up to Columbia police during Cocoa with a Cop

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Members of the community had the chance to get to know the Columbia Police Department a little better.

People met with officers at the Richland Library for ‘Cocoa with a Cop’.

CPD, hopes events like these will bring people together for an open conversation about what’s being done in the community to prevent crime.

Officers also answered any questions members of the community had about the department. If you missed ‘Cocoa with a Cop’ the department will hold a ‘Front Porch Roll Call’ on February 5th at the Columbia Museum of Art.