Success of ‘Wicked’ opens the door for Broadway in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Following the success of the debut of the musical ‘Wicked’ at the Koger Center for the Arts, The Roberts Group, the company behind the show has announced two more show series heading to Columbia.

The company announced the lion king will be a part of Broadway in Columbia’s 2021/ 2022 season.

According to the company, ‘The Lion King’ has brought in more than $1.6 billion dollars since its debut in 1997.

While the lion king’s debut in Columbia is still some time away, Broadway in Columbia still has a full season of shows including Les Miserables, Waitress, Jersey Boys and Anastasia.

