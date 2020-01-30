Columbia, SC (WOLO) –It’s almost time for the Academy Awards, and while many of get to see the most popular movies to hit the big screen get nids, other films are left on the cutting room floor where you barely see, or hear them.

Genres spanning from live action films to animated, and documentary short films nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards. This weekend The Nick is giving all of you movie buffs a chance to enjoy exclusive area screening for one week, beginning this weekend at The Nick. The films represent each of three categories of shorts in which Oscars® are awarded, and offer Columbia film fans a wonderful opportunity to see emerging, unique and experimental filmmaking representing didn’t backdrops storeis, and cultures from around the world.

According to thr theatre, this is also a way that some of the underrepresentation of people of color are included, furthering the Nickelodeon’s commitment to advancing diversity in film voices and visibility fir the community.

Here are some the highlights give by the Nick concerning the various screenings.

Walk Run Cha-Cha (Documentary directed by Laura Nix)

Paul and Millie Cao lost their youth to the aftermath of the Vietnam War. Forty years later, they have become successful professionals in Southern California–and rediscover themselves on the dance floor.

The Neighbors’ Window (Live Action short directed by Marshall Curry)

In this poignant character study, the life of a middle-aged woman with small children is shaken up when two free-spirited twenty-somethings move in across the street.

Hair Love (Animated short directed by Matthew A. Cherry)

It’s up to Daddy to give his daughter, Zuri, an extra-special hairstyle in this story of self-confidence and the love between fathers and daughters.

To find more information on show times or to reserve tickets, please visit www.nickelodeon.org