Second man identified and charged in fatal Hartsville bar shooting

(Courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center) Davijon McCall

(Courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center) Darius Dickey



DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE/WOLO) — The name of second suspect has been released in a deadly shooting Sunday morning at Mac’s Lounge on West Camden Avenue in Hartsville.

Hartsville Public Information Officer Lauren Baker confirms that Davijon Khalil McCall has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Baker said an official news release on his arrest and charges will be released later Thursday morning.

Booking records at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center show McCall was booked in Wednesday at 11:24 p.m. on a murder charge.

It is not clear when a bond hearing will be held for McCall.

According to investigators, three people died in the shooting and three others badly injured.

Darlington County Coroner’s Office say the victims are Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29 and Garrett Bakhsh, 18.

Deputies have charged Darius Dickey with four counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

A judge denied bond for Dickey Monday morning during a hearing.

Both McCall and Dickey are behind held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington.