Officials: All South Carolina counties are drought free

(Courtesy: SCDNR) SC drought status map for January 30, 2020.

(Courtesy: SCDNR) June 6, 2019 map of SC drought status.



SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Drought Response Committee has declared that all counties in South Carolina are now drought free.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says 27 counties had the drought status removed during the committee’s conference call Thursday.

Some of the counties include Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Orangeburg, Sumter, among others.

According to Hope Mizzell, S.C. State Climatologist, “South Carolina has been dealing with drought since May 2019.”

She continued by saying the drought made a strong impact on agriculture, low streamflows and an increase in wildfires.

Officials say the heavy rains in December brought much needed relief to the 27 counties affected by the drought.