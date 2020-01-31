Students charged following alleged sexual assaults at Ridge View HS

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Four students from a Midlands high school are facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a fellow student.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say one incident happened Tuesday at Ridge View High School.

Investigators say three students all ages 14 and 15 held the 15 year old victim down on the floor while another student, also 15 sexually assaulted the male victim.

During the investigation deputies say they also learned of a similar incident that took place the previous Monday.

Investigators say the student who committed the assault is charged with criminal sexual conduct.

The other students are charged with assault by a mob.

Richland Dist. 2 officials sent the following statement to parents and employees:

“We became aware of an incident that occurred earlier this week that was a violation of our district’s Student Code of Conduct. We immediately notified the Richland County Sheriff’s Department of this incident and continue to cooperate fully with the investigation. School administrators followed district procedures and board policy in administering disciplinary consequences. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the incident and as a result, it is very likely that you will be seeing a report in the media about this incident very soon.

We appreciate and value our communication channels with parents, students and the community. Because of these lines of communication we are able to immediately investigate incidents. “

Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. say district and school administrators have been very cooperative throughout this investigation.