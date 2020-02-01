Former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year

MIAMI, Fla. — Tonight Stephon Gilmore made history as the first South Carolina player to claim the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

He is also the first corner back to win the award since Charles Woodson did so in 2009.

Gilmore was the epitome of a lock-down corner this year, leading the NFL with 20 passes defended, and bringing in six interception. Two of those interceptions he returned for touchdowns.

He was a catalyst for a New England Patriot’s defense that allowed a league-low 225 points in 2019.