Driver killed after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)-A Leesville woman is dead after a crash in Lexington County Saturday night.

Doris Smith Waters, 63, of Leesville was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries, according to Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say Waters was driving on Longview Street and collided with another car as she turned left onto Boiling Springs Road. Waters was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital; the condition of that person is unknown.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.