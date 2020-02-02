Former Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice announces transfer destination

CLEMSON, S.C. — On Jan. 16., Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice announced that he was entering the transfer portal and leaving Clemson for his final two years of eligibility.

Today, Brice announced on his social media that he would be staying the ACC and playing for Duke in 2020.

Brice saw action in five games in 2019 for the Tigers, typically in the fourth quarter of lopsided wins. He threw for 581 yards and four touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown in the ACC Championship game against Virginia.

He joins a Duke team that finished 5-7 and 3-5 in conference play last year, which was good for second-to-last in the Coastal Divsion of the ACC.