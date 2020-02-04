Allen Benedict Court trial delayed again

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Another delay in the trial surrounding alleged safety violations at Allen -Benedict Court apartments.

Late Tuesday afternoon court officials say the proceedings involving the City of Columbia and Columbia Housing will be moved to February 19th.

The civil hearing was initially scheduled to take place in January but was pushed back to February 5th, now that hearing has been moved to the 19th.

The hearings follow the investigation into what caused two deaths and the evacuation of more than 400 residents at Allen-Benedict Court apartments in January of 2019.

No reason was given for the continuance.