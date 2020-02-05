Jordan Burch, Alex Huntley headline Hammond class full of Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After months of waiting, Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley are officially heading to Williams-Brice Stadium with South Carolina’s 2020 recruiting class.

Huntley committed to the Gamecocks back in June, while Burch committed in mid-December. They waited until the February signing period so they could sign with all of their classmates.

Those classmates include Fabian Goodman and Bradley Dunn, who will both walk-on with the Gamecocks in 2020. Quarterback Jackson Muschamp is staying in the SEC and heading to his father Will’s alma mater at the University of Georgia.

Huntley and Burch headline a stellar recruiting class for South Carolina, which pulled in four of the top five players in the Palmetto State, and eight of the top 11. 247 Sports ranks the Gamecocks 2020 class 18th in the nation.