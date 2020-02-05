New program offers local students real world experience

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For students looking to gain real world experience, Lexington Richland District Five is offering a handful of student internships.

Through the Center for Advanced Technical Studies, the District is offering both paid and unpaid work-based learning opportunities to gain school credit.

The District says the main objective of these internships is to prepare students for life after high school. States like Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee have passed similar bills to allow certain students to pursue the school of their choice.