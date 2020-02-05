Tyree’s big night leads Ole Miss past South Carolina, 84-70

Oxford, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored a career-high 38 points and Mississippi placed three players in double figures Wednesday and the Rebels defeated South Carolina 84-70.

Tyree finished 12 of 21 from the field, 11 of 13 from the free throw line and added three rebounds and two assists. Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy scored 13 and 10 points, respectively as Ole Miss (11-11, 2-7 SEC) never trailed.

The Rebels raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening three minutes, led 43-32 at halftime and by as many as 19 points, 72-53, on a 3-point shot by Tyree with 6:29 remaining.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by South Carolina (13-9, 5-4), led by Jermaine Couisnard’s career-high 28 points. Maik Kotsar added 19 points with a team-high eight rebounds.

Ole Miss shot 27 of 57 (47.4%) from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and 24 of 32 (75%) from the free throw line. The Rebels out rebounded South Carolina 39-29, as Khadim Sy had a team-high eight rebounds.

South Carolina was 23 of 56 (41%) from the field, 6 of 20 (30%) from the 3-point line, highlighted by Couisnard with 8 of 18 from the field, including three 3s.

KEY STATS

> Ole Miss opened up a double-digit lead at halftime after shooting nearly 51.9 percent (14-of-27) the first half.

> Carolina went on a 9-0 run late to cut the deficit to 10, 72-62 with 4:44 to go, but the Rebels responded with six-straight points by Tyree to swing back momentum.

NOTABLES

> Redshirt freshman Jermaine Cousinard scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Gamecocks. He made eight field goals and was 9-of-13 at the free throw line (both career highs at the charity stripe). The East Chicago, Ind., native, has now scored in double figures in six of his eight appearances in SEC play.

> Senior Maik Kotsar scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals as well.

> Tonight’s loss snapped a three-game winning streak in league play by South Carolina.

UP NEXT

South Carolina returns home for Legends Weekend at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday when the Gamecocks host Texas A&M (11-10, 5-4 SEC).