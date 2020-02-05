Will Muschamp addresses media after National Signing Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the end of Wednesday, South Carolina’s 2020 recruiting class sits at 24 members. The 25th player — Jordan Burch — has not yet sent in his letter of intent to the Gamecocks.

Coach Muschamp could not comment on any players not currently signed, but was asked about why a player would delay the submission of his letter of intent.

He also went on to speak about his son Jackson committing to walk-on at Georgia, his alma mater. Then he went on to address how important it is to keep top talent in the midlands close to home to play in college.