City of Columbia’s list of flood-prone streets and intersections

Kenneil Mitchell,

FILE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – City of Columbia officials have released a list of flood-prone streets and intersections as a flood watch is in effect.

Authorities say if you see a flooded street or intersection, turn around, don’t drown!

Here are the following flood-prone streets and intersections to avoid:

 

  • Main and Whaley
  • Gervais and Laurens
  • Blossom and Henderson
  • Blossom and Saluda
  • Harden and Santee
  • Monroe and Maple
  • Two Notch and Read
  • Wheat and Amherst
  • Adger and Devine
  • Wheat and Sumter
  • Wheat and Pickens
  • Heyward and Ravenel
  • Pickens between Wheat and Green
  • Barnwell and Pendleton
  • Harden and Read
  • Harden and Calhoun
  • Franklin and Marion
  • Franklin and Sumter
  • Columbia College and N. Main
  • Bull and Laurel
    • Categories: State
    Tags:

    To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

    Related Posts