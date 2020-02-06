City of Columbia’s list of flood-prone streets and intersections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – City of Columbia officials have released a list of flood-prone streets and intersections as a flood watch is in effect.
Authorities say if you see a flooded street or intersection, turn around, don’t drown!
Here are the following flood-prone streets and intersections to avoid:
Main and Whaley
Gervais and Laurens
Blossom and Henderson
Blossom and Saluda
Harden and Santee
Monroe and Maple
Two Notch and Read
Wheat and Amherst
Adger and Devine
Wheat and Sumter
Wheat and Pickens
Heyward and Ravenel
Pickens between Wheat and Green
Barnwell and Pendleton
Harden and Read
Harden and Calhoun
Franklin and Marion
Franklin and Sumter
Columbia College and N. Main
Bull and Laurel