City of Columbia’s list of flood-prone streets and intersections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – City of Columbia officials have released a list of flood-prone streets and intersections as a flood watch is in effect.

Authorities say if you see a flooded street or intersection, turn around, don’t drown!

Here are the following flood-prone streets and intersections to avoid:

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

Two Notch and Read

Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

Pickens between Wheat and Green

Barnwell and Pendleton

Harden and Read

Harden and Calhoun

Franklin and Marion

Franklin and Sumter

Columbia College and N. Main

Bull and Laurel