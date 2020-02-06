Comedy House cancels ‘Wild Out Columbia’ show due to storm

Image: The Comedy HouseColumbia,SC (WOLO)— With the threat of severe storms headed to the area, exoected to bring heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, and tornado watches now in effect until 8PM, the Comedy House has made the decision to postpone tonight’s ‘Wild Out Columbia’ show.

‘Wild Out Columbia’ has now been rescheduled to take place Thursday March 5th, 2020. If you have already purchased tickets for tonight’s show, Comedy House officials say they will be honored on March 5th, 2020.

If you are unable to attend the postponed date, refunds for tickets from the Comedy House will be made available by calling 803-798-9898.