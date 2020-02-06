Jordan Burch sends in NLI, officially becoming a Gamecock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Five-star defensive lineman Jordan Burch submitted his National Letter of Intent to the University of South Carolina Thursday night, officially making him a Gamecock.

Burch’s commitment made headlines this week, when the Hammond defensive lineman didn’t sign his paperwork during a signing day ceremony Wednesday at Hammond School. According to an ABC Columbia source, the Burch camp was waiting to sign the paperwork. The reason is still unknown.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that Burch was still in talks with LSU officials, who were still courting the top five recruit on National Signing Day.

Burch originally committed to the Gamecocks back in December, becoming the highest-rated commitment since Jadeveon Clowney. He’s considered a consensus top-five recruit in the country.

“It is a great day for the University of South Carolina,” said Hammond Coach Erik Kimrey Thursday night. “I’m thrilled for Jordan, who will add not only extraordinary talent to the program, but the highest of character as well.”

Burch helped the Skyhawks to their third-straight SCISA 3A title in 2019 with a 12-2 record. He joins fellow Hammond defensive lineman Boogie Huntley in USC’s class of 2020.