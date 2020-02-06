Man arrested after undercover operation leads to drugs, cash

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s office has arrested 29 year old Ladarien Quentaro Gates accused of several charges authorities say stem from an undercover operation that started back in December.

According to arrest warrants, Gates is charged with five counts of heroin distribution, and one county each of trafficking heroin and possession of a narcotic.

Lexington officials say they were able to obtain a search warrant for a home in the 2 hundred block of Shirway Court. Once inside, authorities say they seized pills, heroin, used needles and more than $500 dollars.

While Gates was taken into custody at his home according to authorities, he was released from the Lexington Detention Center after being able to make bond.