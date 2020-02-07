List of Midlands school schedules and delays for Friday
SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Many school districts in the Midlands will either reopen today or have delays after the storms on Thursday.
Below is a list of schools that will operate on normal schedules or have delays today.
- Claflin University (Normal schedules)
- Clarendon County School District One (Two hour delay)
- Kershaw County School District (Two hour delay)
- Lexington District One (Normal schedules)
- Lexington District Two (Normal schedules)
- Lexington District Three (Normal schedules)
- Lexington-Richland School District Five (Normal schedules – No make-up day required)
- Newberry School District (Two hour delay)
- Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (Normal schedules)