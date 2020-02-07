List of Midlands school schedules and delays for Friday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Many school districts in the Midlands will either reopen today or have delays after the storms on Thursday.

Below is a list of schools that will operate on normal schedules or have delays today.

Claflin University (Normal schedules)

Clarendon County School District One (Two hour delay)

Kershaw County School District (Two hour delay)

Lexington District One (Normal schedules)

Lexington District Two (Normal schedules)

Lexington District Three (Normal schedules)

Lexington-Richland School District Five (Normal schedules – No make-up day required)

Newberry School District (Two hour delay)

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (Normal schedules)