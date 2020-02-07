List of Midlands school schedules and delays for Friday

Kenneil Mitchell,

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Many school districts in the Midlands will either reopen today or have delays after the storms on Thursday.

Below is a list of schools that will operate on normal schedules or have delays today.

  • Claflin University (Normal schedules)
  • Clarendon County School District One (Two hour delay)
  • Kershaw County School District (Two hour delay)
  • Lexington District One (Normal schedules)
  • Lexington District Two (Normal schedules)
  • Lexington District Three (Normal schedules)
  • Lexington-Richland School District Five (Normal schedules – No make-up day required)
  • Newberry School District (Two hour delay)
  • Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (Normal schedules)
Categories: State
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts