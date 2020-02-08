Deputies arrest man wanted for killing two people

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-Deputies have arrested a man wanted for killing two relatives.

Ontrell Martin, 20, is being charged with two counts of murder.

Deputies say Martin killed two relatives at a home in the 4500 block of Robney Drive.

Martin is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Martin was believed to be driving a brown or gold vehicle similar to the one pictured below.

Martin was considered armed and dangerous while on the run.