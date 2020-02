Lexington deputies search for robbery suspect

(Courtesy: LCSD) Man wanted for robbery.

(Courtesy: LCSD) Deputies say he was last seen on 5000 block of Platt Springs Road.

(Courtesy: LCSD) Deputies release another image of robbery suspect.





LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies are searching for a man accused of robbery.

Authorities say he was last seen on the 5000 block of Platt Springs Road.

If you know where he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 785-8230.