Authorities want to ID these cars seen in the area when Faye Swetlik was last seen

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – Wednesday night Cayce DPS released pictures of two vehicles seen in the area around the time Faye Swetlik was last seen.

The agency says they have yet to identify the occupants and want to make sure they’ve spoken with everyone who may have been in the area of the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Faye disappeared on Monday, February 10th, around 3:45 in the afternoon. There is a hotline for anyone with information to call (803)205-4444.

The six-year-old has strawberry-blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt. She was last seen playing in her front yard after getting off her school bus.

THIS JUST IN: Video sent to us by @Cayce_DPS shows Faye Swetlik getting off her school bus Monday afternoon. If anyone has any tips or information as to where she can be, call the hotline at (803) 205-4444. pic.twitter.com/1O2hRgESE3 — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) February 12, 2020