Richland County searches for missing 10 year old

Richland County, SC (WOLO) –Richland County deputies are searching for 10 year old Amirah Watson and her mother Tynesha Brooks.

Amirah was supposed to be returned to her father who has primary custody on February 2nd.

If you know where Watson or Brooks are call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.