Motorcyclist dies after crashing on Peach Festival Road in Gilbert
GILBERT, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after a crash on Wednesday.
Troopers say the crash happened on Peach Festival Road near Waters Ferry Road after 9 p.m.
According to investigators, the driver tried to slow down in traffic, but crashed on the pavement.
Officials say the victim later died at a hospital this morning.
Troopers say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.
Lexington County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.