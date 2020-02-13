Motorcyclist dies after crashing on Peach Festival Road in Gilbert

GILBERT, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after a crash on Wednesday.

Troopers say the crash happened on Peach Festival Road near Waters Ferry Road after 9 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver tried to slow down in traffic, but crashed on the pavement.

Officials say the victim later died at a hospital this morning.

Troopers say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Lexington County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.