Lawmakers discussing several options for the future of Santee Cooper

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – Lawmakers are set to discuss the future of state-owned utility Santee Cooper next month.

State senators reviewed a report by the State Department of Administration this week that details the options for the troubled power provider.

Those include an offer to purchase the company by Next Era Energy of Florida, an offer to manage the company by Dominion Energy, or a plan to let Santee Cooper reform itself and remain a publicly owned utility.