Prayer vigil for Faye Swetlik set for Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —A local group is hosting a vigil for 6 year old Faye Swetlik Saturday February 15th.

The event organizer says Faye touched a lot of lives, not only here in the Midlands but also dozens around the world.

Members of the public are invited to gather at the Palms to Palmetto located at 3357 Leaphart Road., West Columbia beginning 10 Saturday morning to show the 6 year old love through thoughts and prayer.

The vigil is open to all members of the community.