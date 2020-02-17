CIU wins first ever game on campus in walk-off fashion
COLUMBIA, SC – It was a historic day at Columbia International University as the first home collegiate baseball game in the 97-year history of the school took place. The CIU Rams baseball team defeated the USC-Salkehatchie Indians 7-6 in extra innings in front of a packed crowd Monday afternoon. Trent Frye hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Rams their first-ever victory on their home field.
How It Happened:
- After the Indians took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, CIU slugger Rob Bell would blast a two-run home run over the right-field fence to tie the contest at 2-2.
- Catcher Josh Hernandez gave the Rams their first lead in the bottom of the third inning with a sacrifice fly scoring Carter Willis. Later in the third inning, the Rams would take a 5-2 lead as Buddy Bleasedale hit a line drive double to score Shane Hammonds. Rob Bell would then pick up his third RBI of the day with a single to scoring Bleasedale from second.
- The Indians would not go quietly, scoring 3 runs in the 6th inning and another in the 7th to take a 6-5 lead.
- With the Rams still trailing 6-5 heading into the bottom of the 9th, Shane Hammonds would come up big for the Rams but hitting a solo home run over the left-field wall to tie the game and send the contest into extra innings.
- Joshua Hernandez came up big in relief for the Rams, striking out four batters in the 9th and 10th innings to set up the Rams offense for the win.
- A lead-off triple from Rob Bell in the bottom of the 10th put him in scoring position for the Rams. Trent Frye delivered for the Rams with a walk-off single to give the Rams the 7-6 victory.
Box Score Highlights:
- Shane Hammonds notched an RBI and a solo homer while also scoring two runs.
- Rob Bell had three RBI’s and four hits in five at-bats.
- Trent Frye picked up the game-winning hit with a walk-off single.
- Joshua Hernandez was phenomenal on the mound for the Rams recording seven strikeouts and allowing only one hit in three innings.