CIU wins first ever game on campus in walk-off fashion

COLUMBIA, SC – It was a historic day at Columbia International University as the first home collegiate baseball game in the 97-year history of the school took place. The CIU Rams baseball team defeated the USC-Salkehatchie Indians 7-6 in extra innings in front of a packed crowd Monday afternoon. Trent Frye hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Rams their first-ever victory on their home field.

How It Happened:

After the Indians took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, CIU slugger Rob Bell would blast a two-run home run over the right-field fence to tie the contest at 2-2.

Catcher Josh Hernandez gave the Rams their first lead in the bottom of the third inning with a sacrifice fly scoring Carter Willis. Later in the third inning, the Rams would take a 5-2 lead as Buddy Bleasedale hit a line drive double to score Shane Hammonds. Rob Bell would then pick up his third RBI of the day with a single to scoring Bleasedale from second.

The Indians would not go quietly, scoring 3 runs in the 6th inning and another in the 7th to take a 6-5 lead.

With the Rams still trailing 6-5 heading into the bottom of the 9th, Shane Hammonds would come up big for the Rams but hitting a solo home run over the left-field wall to tie the game and send the contest into extra innings.

Joshua Hernandez came up big in relief for the Rams, striking out four batters in the 9th and 10th innings to set up the Rams offense for the win.

A lead-off triple from Rob Bell in the bottom of the 10th put him in scoring position for the Rams. Trent Frye delivered for the Rams with a walk-off single to give the Rams the 7-6 victory.

Box Score Highlights:

Shane Hammonds notched an RBI and a solo homer while also scoring two runs.

Rob Bell had three RBI’s and four hits in five at-bats.

Trent Frye picked up the game-winning hit with a walk-off single.

Joshua Hernandez was phenomenal on the mound for the Rams recording seven strikeouts and allowing only one hit in three innings.