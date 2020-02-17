Columbia Police need help identifying burglary suspect

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a man they say is accused of breaking into a business last month.

According to authorities, the man seen in this surveillance image is accused of breaking into a store in the 7 thousand block of Garner’s Ferry Road at least twice. Police say during the alleged crimes he stole cigarettes and other items from the store.

If you know who he is or have any information that may be able to help authorities identify him you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 18881888-CRIME-SC anonymously.