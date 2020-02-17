Victim identified in fatal collision on I 26 EB near Exit 113

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on I-26 east on Sunday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Jamee Green, 24, died on scene from her injuries near Exit 113.

Officials say after 2 a.m., Green hit the the back of a tractor-trailer, and her vehicle was hit by another semi-truck.

According to investigators, Green wasn’t wearing a seat belt during the collision.

Authorities say both truck drivers and a passenger of one of the semis weren’t injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.