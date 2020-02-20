School delays due to anticipated inclement weather

Closings and delays due to anticipated inclement weather
Rob Dew,

The following locations will be on delayed openings due to anticipated inclement weather in SC Friday February 21:

Bamberg School District Two (Denmark- Olar) –  Two hour delay

Ben Lippen School – One hour delay

Calhoun Co. Schools – Two hour delay

Clarendon Co. School District One – Two hour delay

Fairfield Co. Schools – Two hour delay

Lee Co. Schools – Two hour delay

Newberry Co. Schools – Two hour delay

Orangeburg Co. Schools – Two hour delay

Categories: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Local News, Newberry, News, Orangeburg, Richland, State, Sumter
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts