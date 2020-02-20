School delays due to anticipated inclement weather

The following locations will be on delayed openings due to anticipated inclement weather in SC Friday February 21:

Bamberg School District Two (Denmark- Olar) – Two hour delay

Ben Lippen School – One hour delay

Calhoun Co. Schools – Two hour delay

Clarendon Co. School District One – Two hour delay

Fairfield Co. Schools – Two hour delay

Lee Co. Schools – Two hour delay

Newberry Co. Schools – Two hour delay

Orangeburg Co. Schools – Two hour delay