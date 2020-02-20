School delays due to anticipated inclement weather
The following locations will be on delayed openings due to anticipated inclement weather in SC Friday February 21:
Bamberg School District Two (Denmark- Olar) – Two hour delay
Ben Lippen School – One hour delay
Calhoun Co. Schools – Two hour delay
Clarendon Co. School District One – Two hour delay
Fairfield Co. Schools – Two hour delay
Lee Co. Schools – Two hour delay
Newberry Co. Schools – Two hour delay
Orangeburg Co. Schools – Two hour delay